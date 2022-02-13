Warming trend on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Still chilly today with a brisk north wind, highs will be near normal- in the mid 40′s. The wind will diminish through the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for Monday and Tuesday, ahead of our next weather system that is expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. A sunny and warm Valentines Day with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Even warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. The price we pay for the warmth will be; wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph with a high grassland fire danger.

Our next chance of moisture comes on Wednesday with rain showers developing through the afternoon. As the cold front moves into Kansas, we will see steady or falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Light rain may change to light snow overnight, then ending early Thursday. Confidence remains low on the track and potential snow totals (if any)- so stay tuned for updates. It looks like a fast moving weather system with most of the moisture across southern and eastern Kansas. Cold weather will stick around for a day with highs in the 30s and low 40s, then temperatures rebounding into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, still cool. Wind: N 5-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny, much warmer. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 35.

Tue: High: 65. Mostly sunny, increasing clouds; windy.

Wed: Low: 44. High: 57. Turning cloudy; windy. Light rain showers by late day, changing to light snow overnight.

Thu: Low: 20. High: 38. Morning light snow, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy.

Fri: Low: 18. High: 52. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 58. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 63. Sunny, breezy.

