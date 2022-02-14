Advertisement

ACLU files lawsuit in Kansas over controversial redistricting map

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The ACLU of Kansas, along with the Campaign Legal Center, on Monday filed a lawsuit in Wyandotte County District Court to block the new redistricting map. Both Republican-controlled Houses voted last week to override a veto of the map by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

The map has drawn criticism because splits Wyandotte County in the Kansas City metro area between two districts and separates Lawrence from the rest of Douglas County by putting it in the “Big First” district that covers central and western Kansas. The ACLU called the map partisan and racially gerrymandered in an effort to oust the state’s only Democrat in Congress, Sharice Davids.

“We argue that the new map cracks the most racially diverse county in Kansas in half in an attempt to dilute the voices of minority voters. This partisan map was passed in a rushed process that took less than two weeks, egregiously ignoring an abundance of public input,” the ACLU said in a statement.

Also on Monday in Wyandotte County, a team of attorneys led by prominent Democratic attorney Marc Elias filed the lawsuit regarding the map. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has said the state is “prepared to vigorously defend them [every person’s vote] against any partisan political lawsuits that long have been threatened.”

