A comfy, cozy Valentine’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve got a warm and sunny Valentine’s Day forecast with temperatures pushing toward 60 degrees this afternoon. Despite warmer weather arriving tomorrow, today looks to be the best day of the week.

Temperatures will get a boost tomorrow by a strong south wind and some portions of SW Kansas look to push into the 70′s with Wichita pushing into the mid to upper 60′s. Gusty winds Tuesday are the first sign of change ahead in the forecast.

We drop about 10 degrees or so by Wednesday with showers starting up by the afternoon and evening. Rain will quickly transition to snow overnight with snow looking likely for central and eastern Kansas on Thursday. The track and timing is still uncertain with this system with the highest uncertainty for snow in western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast

Valentine’s Day: Sunny, much warmer. Wind: N/E 10-15. High: 60.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 68.

Wed: Low: 46. High: 58. Mostly cloudy; overnight rain-snow mix. Windy

Thu: Low: 22. High: 35. AM snow chance, then partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: Low: 18. High: 50. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 56. Sunny.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 62. Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 63. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.