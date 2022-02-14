COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Covid-19 deaths remain high even as Omicron cases continue to fall off. The CDC’s tracker shows deaths have held steady since late January. The seven-day moving average is around 2,200 deaths daily.

Deaths continue to impact Kansas families, and one Wichita family is working to fulfill their loved one’s final wish after dying from Covid.

Damon Benavente died earlier in February after being hospitalized in early December with covid-19. His family has he was a proud grandfather. Charlene Koepke, his daughter, says her dad was caring, giving, and the rock of the family.

Koepke says, “we didn’t even ask him to babysit; he’s like, hey, I’m coming to take the grandkids. The main guy that we loved and was very attentive to us is no longer there. It’s not a simple phone call ‘hey dad, I miss you. can I come see you?’ I can’t get that no more.”

Their entire family contracted COVID-19, and Charlene says the virus hit her father worst of all. While many in the family were vaccinated, she says her father wasn’t because of underlying health issues.

“Our whole family had it. And to us, at first, yeah, it feels like a sinus infection, but what it permanently does to you is it destroys people. It destroys lives. He was on ventilators. He was on bypass. He was on dialysis. They tried, they physically tried everything,” says Koepke.

Demon died on February 2nd at the age of 53. Charlene says they want to give her father the funeral he desired, but they would need 15-thousand dollars to cover the cost.

Koepke says, “he pre-bought services and things like that, and that’s what he wanted. We’re just trying to do anything for his last dying wish to be. to do whatever we can do to get at least what he wanted.”

If you would like to donate to help the family raise funds for the funeral, click here.

