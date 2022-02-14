Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations improving in Sedgwick County

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital and Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County continues to see improvement when it comes to the fight in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is reporting a big drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus, down to 137 today from 218 a week ago. There are currently 45 people in the ICU, compared to 54 last week.

The county is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also continues to drop, now down to under 10.7 percent.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were tragically killed...
Two killed, including 10-year-old boy, in Russell Co. crash
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident

Latest News

Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
US-Canada trade still at risk from COVID protests even as police gain ground
Demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and other issues have blocked several crossings...
COVID protests at Pacific Highway border continue
American Red Cross
American Red Cross: Dangerously low blood supply
A Wichita resident donates blood during a recent drive through the American Red Cross.
Plea for blood donations reaches U.S. Senate floor amid critical shortage