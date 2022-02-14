COVID-19 hospitalizations improving in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County continues to see improvement when it comes to the fight in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is reporting a big drop in the number of people hospitalized with the virus, down to 137 today from 218 a week ago. There are currently 45 people in the ICU, compared to 54 last week.

The county is reporting 110 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also continues to drop, now down to under 10.7 percent.

