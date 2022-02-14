Advertisement

Extension Office launches donation drive for kitchen items

By Natalie Davis
Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The K-State Research and Extension Office in Sedgwick County is running a donation drive for its Kitchen Restore program February 14 to February 25.

According to the Extension Office, the Kitchen Restore program is a community donation initiative with the mission of providing “starter kits” which includes gently used or new household kitchen tools and equipment to individuals and families in need.

Click here for a list of items the Kitchen Restore program needs. You can drop off donations at the Extension Office at 7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205.

You can also donate by purchasing items on Kitchen Restore’s Amazon Wish List.

Or, you can make a monetary donation here. Click the yellow Donate button and select Kitchen Restore in the dropdown menu.

