Extreme fire danger Tuesday ahead of the next storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A very wind day is expected on Tuesday with gusts likely topping 35 or 40 mph in much of central and southern Kansas. Grass fires could be a problem for firefighters with the kind of wind that is shaping up for most of the state. Low humidity and very warm temperatures will also contribute to the extreme conditions.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s and 30s and very quickly warm into the 60s. A few 70s are in the forecast for southwest Kansas.

It will still be rather windy Tuesday night, but a cold front moving into western Kansas will help to decrease the winds.

Wednesday will have a range in temperatures from west to east. Highs will near 40 in northwest Kansas to mid 60s near Wichita. Clouds will increase, but rain chances hold off until after dark for areas along and southeast of the Turnpike.

Chances for snow look to ramp up for southwest and south central Kansas by Thursday morning. While it is too early to forecast how much, best chances for measurable snow will be in south central and eastern Kansas. The storm will exit Thursday afternoon, but much of the state will have highs only in the 30s and it will feel much colder because of the wind. If you have travel plans Thursday, please be prepared for some slick conditions on Kansas roads, especially over southern parts of the state.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Windy. Partly cloudy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 66 Becoming mostly cloudy; rain-snow mix late. Windy.

Thu: High: 30 Low: 23 Snow through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 13 Sunny.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 24 Sunny.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 36 Sunny to mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 44 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.