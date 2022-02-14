Advertisement

Infant killed in house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas

(Credit: MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) - Officials say an infant has died in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, and a person has been taken into police custody as part of the investigation.

Fire officials say the fire was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in Shawnee. Arriving Shawnee Fire Department fire crews found the house fully engulfed in flames and called for assistance from surrounding departments to help extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters later found an infant boy dead inside the home. Authorities have not released the baby’s name.

The Shawnee Police Department said Monday in a news release that one person had been taken into custody, but did not release the person’s name or give any other new details about the fire.

