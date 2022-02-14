Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker proposes boosting state minimum wage to $16 per hour

Sen. Ethan Corson
Sen. Ethan Corson(MGN/Kansas Legislature)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Senator is proposing lawmakers increase the state’s minimum wage to $16 per hour by 2026.

Fairway Senator Ethan Corson introduced the “Making Work Pay Act” February 9th.

The plan would more than double the state’s minimum wage, currently $7.25 per hour, which matches the federal minimum.

According to the proposal, the state’s minimum wage would go to $10 per hour on January, 1, 2023, then increase $2 per hour, per year until 2026.

“The pandemic has spotlighted the important contributions low-wage workers make to our state. These are the people who make sure the grocery shelves are stocked and our loved ones are cared for. There is dignity in all work, and that means all workers should earn a living wage,” said Senator Corson. “The bottom line is that no Kansan who works full-time should live in poverty.”

Senate Bill 467 would also increase the tipped minimum wage from $2.13 per hour to $3.25 per hour.

Sponsors of the bill include Democratic senators Oletha Faust-Goudeau (Wichita), David Haley (Kansas City), Tom Hawk (Manhattan), Tom Holland (Baldwin City), Cindy Holscher (Overland Park), Pat Pettey (Kansas City), Dinah Sykes (Lenexa), and Mary Ware (Wichita).

