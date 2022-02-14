New Evergreen Community Center and Library opens to public

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project that’s been years in the making is finished and ready for the public. The Evergreen Community Center at 2601 N. Arkansas opened for the first time Monday, Feb. 14, after about four years of renovatins. The community center houses the Evergreen Branch Library, the Evergreen Neighbor Resource Center, Empower, Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation, Salud + Bienestar, Kansas Department for Children & Families, Wichita Police Department and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department.

A news release from the City of Wichita said the facility “[brings] together essential community services under one roof to better serve residents.”

“We have missed providing our full services to the North End community and look forward to seeing everyone again for programs, computing and meeting information and educational needs,” said Jaime Prothro, Wichita Director of Libraries.

Prothro said the renovation with added space expands the library location’s available services.

“People think about the library they think about books, and in this space we have so many community partners who are delivering education workforce, tax services. This is truly going to be an amazing community space.”

