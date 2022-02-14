Advertisement

New Evergreen Community Center and Library opens to public

Evereen Community Center library in Wichita, Kansas
Evereen Community Center library in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A project that’s been years in the making is finished and ready for the public. The Evergreen Community Center at 2601 N. Arkansas opened for the first time Monday, Feb. 14, after about four years of renovatins. The community center houses the Evergreen Branch Library, the Evergreen Neighbor Resource Center, Empower, Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation, Salud + Bienestar, Kansas Department for Children & Families, Wichita Police Department and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department.

A news release from the City of Wichita said the facility “[brings] together essential community services under one roof to better serve residents.”

“We have missed providing our full services to the North End community and look forward to seeing everyone again for programs, computing and meeting information and educational needs,” said Jaime Prothro, Wichita Director of Libraries.

Prothro said the renovation with added space expands the library location’s available services.

“People think about the library they think about books, and in this space we have so many community partners who are delivering education workforce, tax services. This is truly going to be an amazing community space.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were tragically killed...
Two killed, including 10-year-old boy, in Russell Co. crash

Latest News

Woman opening Kitchen Restore pack full of kitchen utensils
Extension Office launches donation drive for kitchen items
Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, raffled off a rare collection...
Raffle raises $150,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities
A couple in WaKeeney turned a church building in the community into a vacation home.
Owners turn WaKeeney church into vacation home
The late Chadwick Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in "42."
League 42, Orpheum Theatre partner for celebration of Jackie Robinson