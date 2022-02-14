Week of February 14: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, we are featuring jobs, where employers have a veterans preference.

MONDAY: Hospital Security Officer | Allied Universal | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11859046 | Veterans Preference: this company proudly supports the Veteran Jobs Mission, a group of over 200 companies that have committed to collectively hiring a total of one million military veterans

TUESDAY: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) | Transportation Security Administration | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11833557 | Veterans Preference: If you’re a veteran who was discharged or released from military service under honorable conditions, you could receive preference during the hiring process | TSA is participating in the Statewide Virtual Job Fair, Feb. 16-17

WEDNESDAY: Dairy Plant Worker | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844342 | Veterans Preference: Hiland Dairy is a Federal Contractor using the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas to accept applications and as such benefits from a Veterans preference system

THURSDAY: RTE Maintenance Mechanic (3rd Shift) | Smithfield Foods | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11859166 | Smithfield has a long history of supporting military families through volunteerism, charitable donations and partnerships | Through their Helping Our Heroes initiative, they plan to hire 4,000 military veterans by the end of 2025 | They have also committed substantial resources toward veteran recruitment and career development

FRIDAY: Corrections Officer I (A) | El Dorado Correctional Facility | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11844941| This position is Veterans Preference Eligible (VPE) | For more information about Veterans Preference see: https://admin.ks.gov/services/state-employment-center/veterans

