Where’s Shane? Valentine’s Day with Chef Eric
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Valentine’s Day! If you’re thinking, “Oh no ... it’s Valentine’s Day,” and didn’t plan anything for your special somebody, we’ve got you covered.
We’re hanging out this morning with Chef Eric, a private chef here in Wichita! Chef Eric can help you host a ‘simple elegant gathering or extravagant affair’ with personalized menu items, and this morning he’s showing us how to make a simple, impressive, Valentine’s Day dinner!
You can learn more about Chef Eric at www.chefericwichita.com. Here’s what you’ll need if you want to cook this meal tonight:
Cucumber Radish Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Salad Ingredients
6 radishes
1 cucumber
Dressing (or your favorite store bought dressing)
Oil
Lemon Juice
Salt
Pepper
Honey
Dijon Mustard
Entree Ingredients
2 salmon fillet
Asparagus
Balsamic Glaze
Leftover cucumber from salad
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.