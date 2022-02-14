Where’s Shane? Valentine’s Day with Chef Eric

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Valentine’s Day! If you’re thinking, “Oh no ... it’s Valentine’s Day,” and didn’t plan anything for your special somebody, we’ve got you covered.

We’re hanging out this morning with Chef Eric, a private chef here in Wichita! Chef Eric can help you host a ‘simple elegant gathering or extravagant affair’ with personalized menu items, and this morning he’s showing us how to make a simple, impressive, Valentine’s Day dinner!

You can learn more about Chef Eric at www.chefericwichita.com. Here’s what you’ll need if you want to cook this meal tonight:

Cucumber Radish Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Salad Ingredients

6 radishes

1 cucumber

Dressing (or your favorite store bought dressing)

Oil

Lemon Juice

Salt

Pepper

Honey

Dijon Mustard

Entree Ingredients

2 salmon fillet

Asparagus

Balsamic Glaze

Leftover cucumber from salad

