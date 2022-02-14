Wichita Police Department hiring recruits at $24/hr.

Advertisement

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is holding a hiring expo on Friday, and it’s touting the starting pay for recruits at $24 per hour.

The hiring expo will be held Friday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hyatt Place, 4703 E. 19th St. N.

Those who plan to apply on-site should bring three personal references (phone, email, and home address), five work references (phone, email and home address) and the location of all schools attended.

Recruiters will be on-site to answer any questions about the application, written test or the physical agility test.

