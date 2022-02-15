3 new Wichita school board members call special meeting to address mask mandate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three new members of the school board for the state’s largest district are continuing their push to see some COVID-19 protocols, namely mask requirements, dropped.

A month into their service on the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education, Kathy Bond, Diane Albert and Hazel Stabler called a special meeting for Thursday, Feb. 17, to address COVID protocols and mask mandates in the district.

Since August, the district has had a mask-wearing requirement in all its buildings.

“The objective of the meeting is to remove the mask, give parents the authority to make health decisions for their children and make masking optional,” the call for the special meeting from the three board members said. “In addition to change the COVID protocols to match other illnesses.”

In a 4-3 vote last week (Feb. 7), the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted down a motion to remove its mask mandate that’s been in effect for most of the school year.

Albert, Bond, and Stabler, voted in favor of ending the mandate. The trio has been vocal against the mask requirements, most notably on Jan. 11, when they refused to wear masks as required by USD 259 policy at what was supposed to have been their first meeting on the board, This led Wichita BOE President Stan Reeser to cancel that meeting. The board met the following week with Albert, Bond and Stabler being sworn in on Jan. 18.

On Feb. 7, Reeser and fellow incumbent board members Julie Hedrick, Sheril Logan and Ernestine Krehbiel voted in favor of keeping the mandate in place for now. Reeser said the primary objective for the board is to keep students in school, and while masks aren’t foolproof against COVID-19, they are tool to mitigate the spread.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.