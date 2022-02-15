AG Schmidt to Gov. Kelly: Vaccine mandate ‘devastating’ to rural hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a letter to Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt seeks a waiver against federal vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

Schmidt said rural hospitals, which he said face staffing issues, risk no longer being able to operate or the possibility of reduced services if workers quit or are terminated instead of getting vaccinated.

“This outcome, of course, is devastating not only to the workers, and not only to the facilities, but to all rural Kansans who rely on those workers and facilities for access to care in our rural communities,” Schmidt wrote.

In November, Schmidt filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. He has brought legal challenges against federal mandates for workers in other industries.

