Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62

(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State

Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11.

McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).

