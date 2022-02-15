Community task force moves closer to key action in review of Cedric Lofton case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A third meeting for members of the Sedgwick County Community Task force has the group closer to taking what it says could be a big step toward recommending changes designed to prevent another situation like what led to the Sept. 2021 death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

Another week comes with more discussion for the task force centered around Lofton’s in-custody death. The goal has remained the same for the group, as it says it wants to enact change so situations like what led up to Lofton’s death at a Wichita hospital following a struggle with staff at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center don’t happen again.

“We need to uplift the fact that the reason we are here is because a child has died, so the time that we are taking is valid,” said task force member Marquetta Atkins at the group’s meeting on Monday.

The questions at Monday’s meeting aimed at a panel of different agencies to be able to further understand their work and what changes they hope to see. But the community task force as a whole is closer to its first big action item, a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, hoping for independent transparency in a review of Lofton’s case.

“The timing of it is very important. I see it as one of the first direct action steps that we can take as a task force is sending that letter to the DOJ, and I think this is critically important that we get it finalized as soon as possible,” said Jazmine Rogers task force member and youth leader with Progeny Kansas.

In a draft of the letter shared Monday night the task force calls for an investigation into potential violations of Lofton’s civil right, citing similar investigations in Georgia and Minnesota that each led to charges.

“Every day that we wait to send that letter out is another day, another issue could pop up for the DOJ to try to tackle around this country as a whole,” said task force member Marquetta Atkins, also representing Destination Innovation. “Timeliness matters because we don’t want Cedric’s story to get lost.

The next time the Sedgwick County Community Task Force meets, it will be the halfway point in their eight-week challenge with the end goal to make strong recommendations for policy changes.

“There is so much work to have to dive into, it is kind of concerning that we are only at the halfway point and that we know we have so much more work o accomplish,” said Atkins.

But while the group says it is operating with urgency, it nots that lasting changes can take time.

