Man arrested in connection to 21st & Maize Road shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested one person over the weekend in connection to a shooting that left two people injured in west Wichita last week.

Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Okla., was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for aggravated robbery; armed with a dangerous weapon and criminal carrying of a weapon; barrel less than 18 inches with an automatic trigger. Foye is no longer in jail.

Wichita police have been searching for two suspects involved in the shooting that happened last Thursday after two people were found with gunshot wounds in the parking of the Dillons located at 21st Street and Maize Road. Both suffered critical injuries.

According to the online booking sheets, Foye was arrested at 929 N. St. Francis, which is the address for Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.