Man arrested for murder in shooting that killed 2

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 20-year-old Wichita man for murder in connection with Sunda’s deadly shootng that killed a man and a woman from Wichita. Police arrested Brandon Prouse Jr. of Wichita on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of South Erie. On that call, officers found Galloway and O’Callaghan wounded. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a resident of the home where the shooting happened found Galloway and O’Callaghan wounded and called police.

“The investigation revealed Prouse and the victims are known to each other and were at the home when a disturbance ensued.  During the disturbance, Prouse shot both victims and then fled from the scene,” the WPD said in a news release. “This was not a random incident and is believed to involve illegal and dangerous drugs. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.”

