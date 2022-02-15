Sedgwick County Corrections Director Glenda Martens retiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Corrections Director Glenda Martens announced today she would be retiring on April 2. Her last day at Sedgwick County will be March 11. Deputy Director Chris Morales will serve as the Interim Director through the search and hiring process.

Martens began her career working in corrections in 1994 in Winfield. Martens has served as Sedgwick County Corrections Director since 2016. Previously, she managed the Judge Riddel Boys Ranch (2004-2014) and was the Special Projects Manager/PREA Coordinator (2014-2016).

“It has been a tremendous honor, passion and labor of love to serve the youth, adults and the community in my capacity with Sedgwick County of over 18 years.” Martens said. “I have been planning my retirement for over a year and I am ready to spend time with my family and travel. I am so grateful to the dedicated personnel who work tirelessly in this field.”

“Our Corrections Advisory Boards, Team Justice and Community Corrections have received great support under Glenda’s leadership,” said County Manager Tom Stolz. “Glenda is a true professional and public servant. She promotes an environment to help reduce recidivism and works to build collaborative partnerships. I wish her well in this next endeavor and appreciate her time invested in Corrections leadership to ensure continuity as we look for a replacement.”

