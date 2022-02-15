Advertisement

Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

Anticipated timeline for a winter storm forecast for Kansas.
Anticipated timeline for a winter storm forecast for Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.

Wichita is in an area that could see three to six inches of snow. Parts of Butler and Cowley countes are on the western edge of a line running northeast that could see up to nine inches.

With the Weather Alert, there is also a concern for slick roads early Thursday morning with the forecast mixed precipitation ahead of the snow. The changeover to snow is expected by daybreak Thursday, Storm Team 12 reports. And north winds will lead to several hours of blowing snow with Thursday-morning wind chills down to the single digits and teens.

Storm Team 12 forecasts the snow to be tapering off from west to east by Thursday afternoon. The upcoming storm has the potential to cancel classes Thursday, but that call likely wouldn’t be made until early that morning.

You can keep track of closings here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/.

Leading up to and during the storm, keep up with the latest from Storm Team 12 and follow live looks at radar here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/radar/.

Also during and after the storm, you can keep up with road conditions and closures: https://www.kandrive.org/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=roadReports,constructionReports,trafficSpeeds,winterDriving,weatherRadar and in Wichita, follow the city’s efforts to clear roads by following its Snowplow tracker: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=07302636872b488ca4ce7fc3d5edc4dd.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
Update: Kingman man found safe
Warm today, but snow forecasted later this week
Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
Man arrested for murder in shooting that killed 2
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Schneider who...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old
Three Wichita school board members called a special meeting on Thursday to discuss lifting a...
3 new Wichita school board members call special meeting to address mask mandate
Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas