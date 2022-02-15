Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.

Wichita is in an area that could see three to six inches of snow. Parts of Butler and Cowley countes are on the western edge of a line running northeast that could see up to nine inches.

With the Weather Alert, there is also a concern for slick roads early Thursday morning with the forecast mixed precipitation ahead of the snow. The changeover to snow is expected by daybreak Thursday, Storm Team 12 reports. And north winds will lead to several hours of blowing snow with Thursday-morning wind chills down to the single digits and teens.

Storm Team 12 forecasts the snow to be tapering off from west to east by Thursday afternoon. The upcoming storm has the potential to cancel classes Thursday, but that call likely wouldn’t be made until early that morning.

You can keep track of closings here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/.

Leading up to and during the storm, keep up with the latest from Storm Team 12 and follow live looks at radar here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/radar/.

Also during and after the storm, you can keep up with road conditions and closures: https://www.kandrive.org/@-99.86957,38.77164,7?show=roadReports,constructionReports,trafficSpeeds,winterDriving,weatherRadar and in Wichita, follow the city’s efforts to clear roads by following its Snowplow tracker: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=07302636872b488ca4ce7fc3d5edc4dd.

