Advertisement

Topeka girl home after seven weeks in hospital fighting COVID

Evelyn Ijams, 3, spent nearly seven weeks hospitalized fighting COVID.
Evelyn Ijams, 3, spent nearly seven weeks hospitalized fighting COVID.(Family photo)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is enjoying a Valentine’s Day surprise: their little girl is home from the hospital.

Evelyn Ijams, 3, was hospitalized with COVID nearly seven weeks ago. She spent two weeks on a ventilator, and doctors say the virus permanently damaged one of her lungs.

Doctors had told the family Evy might spend several more months in the hospital while her lungs healed, but her mom, Morgan, says Evy continued to beat the odds. Monday, she came home to her parents and older brother and sister.

In an update on Facebook, Morgan said Evy is not currently on oxygen, but she will continued to be monitored with follow-up appointments.

Morgan called Evy “a miracle,” and thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

The family has shared Evy’s story to illustrate how serious COVID can be for children.

If you would like to assist the family with expenses from Evy’s extended hospital stay and ongoing treatment, friends have established a GoFundMe. You can find it by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Russell man and a 10-year-old boy were tragically killed...
Two killed, including 10-year-old boy, in Russell Co. crash

Latest News

Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia
John Rolfe became the first African American to be named President and CEO of the Wichita...
Rolfe takes historic road to lead Wichita business community
Attorneys in Whipple attack ad lawsuit
3 former Kansas lawmakers seek dismissal in attack ad lawsuit
Three former local politicians, Michael O'Donnell, Michael Capps and James Clendenin are...
Defendants in ‘false attack ad’ case attempt to avoid jury trial