Advertisement

Warmth, wind bring wildfire concerns

Fire danger on Tuesday.
Fire danger on Tuesday.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a chilly morning will quickly transition into a spring-like afternoon as wake-up temperatures in the 30s soar into the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today’s weather worry is the wind and associated wildfire concern. South winds between 20-35 mph will occasionally gust to near 50 so any accidental fires (or otherwise) will quickly spread out of control.

We get another warm day on Wednesday before we rapidly transition back to winter Wednesday night and Thursday. A powerful storm system promises to turn rain/thunder tomorrow evening into an icy mix Wednesday night and all snow (possibly heavy) on Thursday morning.

Due to the uncertainly of the storm path, it is a little too early to say how much snow will fall. However, significant ice and snow accumulation is expected, and a Storm Team 12 weather alert has been issued.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy, and mild. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy; evening rain/thunder. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 65.

Thu: Low: 21. High: 30. Icy mix and snow before noon; mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: Low: 13. High: 48. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 58. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 63. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 44. High: 65. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
Update: Kingman man found safe
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash

Latest News

Wichita golf course
Wichita public golf courses could soon be under control of private company
community task force
Community task force moves closer to key action in review of Cedric Lofton case
Emergency calls shed light on the mental-health crisis 17-yaer-old Cedric Lofton faced before...
Community task force moves closer to key action in review of Cedric Lofton case
Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62