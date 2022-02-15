Warmth, wind bring wildfire concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a chilly morning will quickly transition into a spring-like afternoon as wake-up temperatures in the 30s soar into the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today’s weather worry is the wind and associated wildfire concern. South winds between 20-35 mph will occasionally gust to near 50 so any accidental fires (or otherwise) will quickly spread out of control.

We get another warm day on Wednesday before we rapidly transition back to winter Wednesday night and Thursday. A powerful storm system promises to turn rain/thunder tomorrow evening into an icy mix Wednesday night and all snow (possibly heavy) on Thursday morning.

Due to the uncertainly of the storm path, it is a little too early to say how much snow will fall. However, significant ice and snow accumulation is expected, and a Storm Team 12 weather alert has been issued.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy, and mild. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy; evening rain/thunder. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 65.

Thu: Low: 21. High: 30. Icy mix and snow before noon; mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: Low: 13. High: 48. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 58. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 63. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 44. High: 65. Partly cloudy and breezy.

