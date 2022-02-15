Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a brief encounter with spring-like weather, a cold front coming in Wednesday will start a downward trend in temperatures and wintry weather will be soon to follow. It will stay windy ahead of the big temperature change, so look for gusty conditions to continue overnight and throughout the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will be much chillier across central and western Kansas Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Around Wichita, it will be another mild day with highs in the 60s. Look for the chances of rain to begin shortly after sunset in south central and eastern Kansas. There could be some thunder too, but it won’t be around long. Cold air starts taking over and eventually, the rain mixes with and changes to freezing rain and sleet. Southwest Kansas will have all snow beginning around midnight. South central Kansas will see the changeover to snow by daybreak Thursday.

North winds will lead to several hours of blowing snow. Morning wind chills will be down in the single digits and teens. Snow tapers off from west to east by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s for much of the state.

It will quickly warm back up and highs return to the 50s and 60s in the weekend ahead.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy, and mild. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Wind: S/N 15-30; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Showers, some thunder, then icy mix after midnight. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 23.

Thu: High: 30 AM snow, mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 10 Sunny.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 29 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.