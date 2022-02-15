Advertisement

Weekend building fire causes $500,000 in damage

Saturday fire on 31st St. South.
Saturday fire on 31st St. South.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Tuesday provided an update on a two-alarm building fire on 31st St. South near Hillside on Saturday night.

Crews arrived to visible fire from the roof and smoke showing throughout from overhead doors of a large warehouse. Firefighters forced entry and connected to the sprinkler system.

The interior fire was located and extinguished. Crews stretch an attack line to the roof to extinguish/overhaul the burning rubber membrance.

Wichita Fire Investigators and FIU apprentices responded. Initial loss estimates are $300,000 to the structure and $200,000 to its contents. No one was injured.

