Weekend building fire causes $500,000 in damage
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Tuesday provided an update on a two-alarm building fire on 31st St. South near Hillside on Saturday night.
Crews arrived to visible fire from the roof and smoke showing throughout from overhead doors of a large warehouse. Firefighters forced entry and connected to the sprinkler system.
The interior fire was located and extinguished. Crews stretch an attack line to the roof to extinguish/overhaul the burning rubber membrance.
Wichita Fire Investigators and FIU apprentices responded. Initial loss estimates are $300,000 to the structure and $200,000 to its contents. No one was injured.
