Advertisement

Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Schneider who...
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Schneider who has been missing since Valentine's Day.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Scheider.

They say he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Minneapolis on Monday (Feb. 14). He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black “Jordan” shoes. According to Nicholas’ mother, he has multiple disabilities and needs medication immediately.

If you see Nicholas, please call 911.

Wichita, we need your help! Officers are working to located 13-year-old runaway Nicholas Schneider. Nicholas was last...

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
Update: Kingman man found safe
Warm today, but snow forecasted later this week
Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

Latest News

Wichita Public Schools
3 new Wichita school board members call special meeting to address mask mandate
Butler County crews said a grass fire earlier in the season helped crews put out a fire that...
Kansas governor issues disaster emergency for wildfires
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Corrections Director Glenda Martens retiring
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt during an interview, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in his...
AG Schmidt to Gov. Kelly: Vaccine mandate ‘devastating’ to rural hospitals