Wichita Public Library to propose elimination of fines

Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Library(KWCH)
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Library will propose a program option to the City Council during the next budget cycle to eliminate daily overdue fines, according to a Library spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that eliminating these fines removes a barrier that will ensure the Library provides equitable access to materials and information for all customers. The Library’s leadership team will discuss this and other proposed program options with the Library Board before submitting them to the City for consideration.

As of December, 44,000 people were blocked from checking out materials because they owed more than $10 in late fees. The Library says overdue fines prevent people from using the library and cost the city time and money trying to send fee notifications.

