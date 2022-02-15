Wind-fueled grass fires force evacuations in Butler, Reno counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the winds kick up across Kansas, firefighters are responding to grass fires across the state.

A large fire in the area of NW Hwy 196 and NW 10th has forced evacuations in Butler County. The smoke plume was picked by the Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar.

Butler County Emergency Communications (911) has stated on their Facebook page (https://t.co/NGHG08Z4tw) :



There is a large fire in the area of NW Hwy 196 and NW 10th, please do avoid the area if at all possible and we are starting evacuations in the area. — Butler_County_Kansas (@ButlerCountyKS) February 15, 2022

In Reno County, the Hutchinson Fire Department is working on a large grassfire east of Hutchinson south of 30th and Obee. Deputies are blocking traffic on 30th to give crews room to work and try to get this under control. Deputies are working to try and notify/evacuate residents as they can.

Eyewitness News is at 30th and Mayfield in Reno County where crews are battling another round of wind-field grass fires. (KWCH)

Hutchinson Fire HFD is working on a large grassfire east of Hutchinson south of 30th and Obee. Currently Deputies are... Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

