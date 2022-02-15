Advertisement

Wind-fueled grass fires force evacuations in Butler, Reno counties

On Tuesday, a grass fire in Butler County was picked up by the Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar.
On Tuesday, a grass fire in Butler County was picked up by the Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the winds kick up across Kansas, firefighters are responding to grass fires across the state.

A large fire in the area of NW Hwy 196 and NW 10th has forced evacuations in Butler County. The smoke plume was picked by the Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar.

In Reno County, the Hutchinson Fire Department is working on a large grassfire east of Hutchinson south of 30th and Obee. Deputies are blocking traffic on 30th to give crews room to work and try to get this under control.  Deputies are working to try and notify/evacuate residents as they can.

Eyewitness News is at 30th and Mayfield in Reno County where crews are battling another round...
Eyewitness News is at 30th and Mayfield in Reno County where crews are battling another round of wind-field grass fires.(KWCH)

Hutchinson Fire HFD is working on a large grassfire east of Hutchinson south of 30th and Obee. Currently Deputies are...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
Update: Kingman man found safe
Tractor-trailer loaded with cheese catches fire.
Tractor-trailer loaded with Cheese catches fire after crash

Latest News

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County Corrections Director Glenda Martens retiring
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt during an interview, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in his...
AG Schmidt to Gov. Kelly: Vaccine mandate ‘devastating’ to rural hospitals
Wichita police arrested Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Okla., over the weekend in connection with the...
Man arrested in connection to 21st & Maize Road shooting
Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Library to propose elimination of fines