Wind-fueled grass fires force evacuations in Butler, Reno counties
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the winds kick up across Kansas, firefighters are responding to grass fires across the state.
A large fire in the area of NW Hwy 196 and NW 10th has forced evacuations in Butler County. The smoke plume was picked by the Storm Team 12 Super Doppler Radar.
In Reno County, the Hutchinson Fire Department is working on a large grassfire east of Hutchinson south of 30th and Obee. Deputies are blocking traffic on 30th to give crews room to work and try to get this under control. Deputies are working to try and notify/evacuate residents as they can.
