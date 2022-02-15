Advertisement

Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl's feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.(Saugerties Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a young girl reported missing in 2019 was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Police in Saugerties say the child was found healthy Monday night about 130 miles east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019, when she was 4 years old.

Officers executing a search warrant found the girl in a cold, wet, makeshift room under a basement staircase with her noncustodial mother.

The girl was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead near South Erie.
UPDATE: Two killed in shooting near South Erie
generic
17-year-old critically injured in motocross accident
Kansas Families still impacted by COVID deaths.
COVID-19 deaths continue to impact Kansas families
Update: Kingman man found safe
Warm today, but snow forecasted later this week
Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Nicholas Schneider who...
Wichita police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old
Wichita Public Schools
3 new Wichita school board members call special meeting to address mask mandate
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time