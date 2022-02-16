2-alarms called out on SE Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds led crews to call out a second alarm on an apartment fire in southeast Wichita on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find a significant amount of smoke coming from a unit at the Riverwalk Apartments, 410 E. Marion Road, near Pawnee and Broadway.

Crews knocked down the fire in a matter of minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single apartment. They said it started on the deck and spread to the unit.

Crews pulled the power to work the fire. About 30-40 residents will be displaced as they wait for the power to be turned back on.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.