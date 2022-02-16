Advertisement

2-alarms called out on SE Wichita apartment fire

Wichita firefighters called out a 2nd alarm on fire at the Riverwalk Apartment complex due to...
Wichita firefighters called out a 2nd alarm on fire at the Riverwalk Apartment complex due to heavy smoke and high winds.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High winds led crews to call out a second alarm on an apartment fire in southeast Wichita on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find a significant amount of smoke coming from a unit at the Riverwalk Apartments, 410 E. Marion Road, near Pawnee and Broadway.

Crews knocked down the fire in a matter of minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single apartment. They said it started on the deck and spread to the unit.

Crews pulled the power to work the fire. About 30-40 residents will be displaced as they wait for the power to be turned back on.

