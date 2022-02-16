2 arrested for cutting catalytic converters off vehicles at S. Wichita dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested two men on charges of criminal damage to property in connection with catalytic converter thefts, an ongoing problem locally, as well as nationally.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, WPD officers responded to an automotive dealership in the 3900 block of South Broadway after the business’s owner reported movement in the back of the dealership and seeing two men cutting catalytic converters of several vehicles on the property.

Officers arrived on the scene and took the men, 45-year-old William Preston, of Wichita, and 44-year-old Justin Roberts, of Pratt, into custody. Wichita police said the men were in the process of cutting catalytic converters when officers arrived. They were using stolen tools to cut the parts, police said.

Preston and Roberts were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for felony criminal damage to property. Police said Roberts was also booked on a state parole violation charge.

Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts can report the crime to WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. Police advise that if you see a theft in progress, call 911.

