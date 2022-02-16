Advertisement

Biden heads to Ohio to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law

The President is scheduled to visit Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is taking his message of rebuilding America’s framework directly to Ohio residents.

Biden will be in the Buckeye state Thursday to deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Biden says the law makes way for the renovating of Ohio’s bridges, water and sewer system, and expanding internet access.

Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown agrees.

“We will soon see cranes in the air and shovels in the ground to be able to make this law a reality that people can actually see in front of their faces and actually feel in their pocketbooks,” said Brown.

Brown says one of Ohio’s greatest needs is replacing lead pipes.

“In Ohio, we have over 650,000 lead pipes,” said Brown.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown believes the law will “create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas.”

When it comes to roads and bridges, the Department of Transportation says Ohio has nearly 1,400 bridges in “poor condition.”

The bipartisan infrastructure law is anticipated to deliver “approximately 9.8 billion over five years to address this issue.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas
Butler County crews said a grass fire earlier in the season helped crews put out a fire that...
Firefighters contain Reno County grassfires, at least 2 homes damaged
Brandon Prouse Jr. was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a...
Man arrested for murder in shooting that killed 2
Wichita police arrested Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Okla., over the weekend in connection with the...
Police: Wounded teen arrested in connection to 21st & Maize Road shooting
Warm today, but snow forecasted later this week
Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

Latest News

Garden City Police Vehicle
Police: 11-year-old disciplined Garden City school threat investigation
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border
crime scene tape
Police find 6-year-old boy dead inside Kansas City home
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
Building You: Kansas Air National Guard provides cybersecurity training opportunities
Building You: Kansas Air National Guard provides cybersecurity training opportunities