Building You: Kansas Air National Guard provides cybersecurity training opportunities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base continues to provide training opportunities for Kansans.

“Right now, we see incredible demand in cybersecurity, across the nation. That’s really cool for us, because it’s kind of one of our core expertise,” said Col. Andrew VanderZiel, commander of the 184th Cyberspace Operations Group. “We love seeing our members get opportunities to kind of grow and take their career to unusual fun places.”

Cyberwarfare operator, Scott Trembly, started with the Guard as a 17-year-old high school senior. Now, as a 28-year-old, he works part-time for the Guard and has a full-time career as a cybersecurity expert.

“It actually works very well because I get to take the skills that I learn out here in the military, and take those to my civilian organization; and they’re very thankful for that,” said Trembly.

How do you get into a part-time military career? We hear more from this cyberwarfare operator for the Kansas Air National Guard coming up on KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 4pm. Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

According to Cyber Seek, there are nearly 600,000 job openings in cybersecurity across the country.

If you have never served in the military, you must be between the ages of 17 and 39, pass a pre-screening interview, then participate in a written and physical exam to start.

If you are interested in joining the 184th Wing, contact a recruiter at (316) 759-7424 or online, by clicking here.

To learn more about careers through the Kansas Air National Guard, click here.

To view the live cyber threat map through Check Point, click here.

