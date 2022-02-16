Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas
Butler County crews said a grass fire earlier in the season helped crews put out a fire that...
Firefighters contain Reno County grassfires, at least 2 homes damaged
Brandon Prouse Jr. was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a...
Man arrested for murder in shooting that killed 2
Wichita police arrested Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Okla., over the weekend in connection with the...
Police: Wounded teen arrested in connection to 21st & Maize Road shooting
Warm today, but snow forecasted later this week
Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
police lights
‘Lock your doors’: Beloit police warn residents after reported rape
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs