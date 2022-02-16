Dodge City reports vandalism to several structures
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department has received six reports in the last month for broken windows in the San Jose Drive area, around Manor of the Plains, Dodge City YMCA and Hennessey Hall, according to a city spokesperson.
The department asks that anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious in the area report it to the DCPD.
