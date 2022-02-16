Advertisement

Dodge City reports vandalism to several structures

Damage to windows in Dodge City
Damage to windows in Dodge City(Dodge City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department has received six reports in the last month for broken windows in the San Jose Drive area, around Manor of the Plains, Dodge City YMCA and Hennessey Hall, according to a city spokesperson.

The department asks that anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious in the area report it to the DCPD.

Dodge City vandalism
Dodge City vandalism(Dodge City Police Department)
Building damage in Dodge City
Building damage in Dodge City(City of Dodge City)

