Haysville man arrested following attempted carjacking, police chase

Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Zachary Province of Haysville on charges of theft of property or services, aggravated weapons violation, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and numerous traffic charges on Feb. 15, 2022.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Zachary Province of Haysville Tuesday evening in connection with an attempted car carjacking and car chase. The arrest stems from a police pursuit related to an attempted aggravated robbery that occurred Tuesday in the 3200 block of E. Harry.

Police said just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a carjacking call near Harry and Hillside. On the scene, a 59-year-old said two men tried to rob her of her purse and steal her vehicle. She said that one of the men drew a handgun and threatened to shoot her. The woman was able to get away and call 911 two males fled the scene in what was described as a dark in color Chevy Impala. She was able to give a tag number for the suspect vehicle.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were conducting follow-up when they located the vehicle near Merton and Seneca. They tried to stop the car, but it refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The chase continued until the suspect vehicle crashed into a stop sign at 31st and Euclid. Two suspects ran from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Zachary Province, was taken into custody. The passenger was not found. The vehicle was found to be stolen.

Province was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County jail for an aggravated weapons violation, possession of paraphernalia, flee and elude, driving while suspended, interference with law enforcement, and numerous traffic charges. Province was also on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

