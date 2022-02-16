Kansas pharmacist indicted for tampering with a controlled substance

KANSAS CITY, KAN. (KWCH) – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a pharmacist with one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of Tramadol by deception and subterfuge, one count of possession of zolpidem by deception and subterfuge, and one count of possession of oxycodone hydrochloride by deception and subterfuge.

According to court documents, from July 2020 to October 2020, Benjamin Dandurand, 34, of Shawnee Mission is accused of allegedly using his fingerprint at a pharmacy in Lenexa to remove oxycodone hydrochloride from a safe. He allegedly removed the controlled substance from the bottle and replaced it with an alternate liquid substance before returning the bottle to the safe. Dandurand also allegedly took Tramadol, oxycodone hydrochloride, and zolpidem from the pharmacy between September 2020 and October 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle McFarlane is prosecuting the case.

