Police: 11-year-old disciplined Garden City school threat investigation

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police said there will be an increased presence at the Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center (CSIC) on Thursday following the investigation of the school threat.

Several students reported to school personnel that an 11-year-old student had made threats against the school.

Police investigated and found out that no threat to the school or students. Disciplinary action has been taken by the school for the 11-year-old student.

The investigation is ongoing. On February 17, 2022, there The Garden City Police Department and USD 457 encourage parents to remind your child to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators/staff and/or the Garden City Police Department.

