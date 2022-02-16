Advertisement

Police find 6-year-old boy dead inside Kansas City home

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Homicide detectives in Kansas City are investigating after police found a 6-year-old boy dead inside a home and arrested a woman there.

Police say in a news release that the investigation stems from a call to police late Tuesday night reporting a disturbance at a home in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood just east of U.S. 71.

Arriving officers forced entry into the home and found the body of the boy inside.

A woman at the home was taken into custody. Police have not released the child’s name or given any details about how he died.

