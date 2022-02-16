Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant earns national award

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Jail Association has named Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Fabiola Torres the 2022 Correctional Training Officer of the Year. The 3,000 member AJA recently gave Torres this award for her work in training at Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center. Torres will receive the award this spring at the AJA’s annual conference in Long Beach, California.

Due to staffing issues, the Sheriff’s Office has took control over the training academy for the first time last spring.

Prior to her promotion to Lieutenant, Torres had been the training academy sergeant for the Detention Bureau. She was tasked with revamping the training academy by creating phased training and adult-based learning in an attempt to improve retention and hire new deputies.

