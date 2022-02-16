Advertisement

Senate bill aims to ease burden with school-supply costs

(WJHG)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A bill introduced in the Kansas Senate aims to ease the burden with the costs of school supplies. If the bill passes, it will create a “back to school sales tax holiday.” The bill introduced in Topeka isn’t new. It’s been introduced in previous years, but usually hasn’t made it out of committee.

There’s hope for a different outcome this time around. The proposed “back to school sales tax holiday” would start on the first Thursday in August and end the following Sunday. In that 10-day window, parents could buy school supplies, personal computers and clothing without paying tax on the items.

Eyewitness News spoke with one mother of seven who believes something like this could save her family and many others across Kansas a lot of money.

“With us having seven in school, I think it could save us hundreds of dollars, definitely with the electronic stuff they need,” she said. “Clothes, clothes are not cheap, especially when they are (in) middle school and high school and want name-brand things. Getting the tax exemption on all that will definitely add up and save families lots of money.”

Seventeen states have some time set aside for sales tax holidays, including in Oklahoma and Missouri. The Kansas Department of Revenue estimates that adding the holiday would cost the state more than $8 million in revenue for the next fiscal year. So far, the bill aimed at easing the sales-tax burden on school supplies is in committee.

