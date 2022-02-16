Weather alert day: Wednesday night rain turns to potentially heavy snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning in the metro with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. While the Wichita area gets another warm afternoon in the middle to upper 60s, it will be much cooler farther north and west.

A powerful storm system will move into the state tonight and promises to turn rain/thunder by late evening into an icy mix after midnight and all snow (possibly heavy) on Thursday morning.

Precipitation beginning Wednesday night. (KWCH)

The wind will continue to blow throughout the winter storm and blowing snow/low visibility is a concern. In fact, near blizzard conditions are possible Thursday morning as winds gust between 35 and 45 mph.

The heaviest snow will fall on southeast Kansas where 6-9″ of accumulation is expected by Thursday afternoon. The snow will come to a stop in the Wichita area by midday tomorrow with 3-6″ of accumulation.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S/SW 15-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy, very windy; rain changes to sleet and snow. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Snow/blowing snow until noon; 3-6″ accumulation. Wind: N 20-35; gusty. High: 29.

Fri: Low: 10. High: 42. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 50. Sunny, near normal temps.

Sun: Low: 29. High: 60. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Mon: Low: 42. High: 65. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 40. Partly cloudy, windy, and colder.

