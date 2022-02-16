Advertisement

Weather Alert Day: Winter storm set to impact Thursday morning commute

First snow storm of the season hits Wichita, leaving behind significant snow.
First snow storm of the season hits Wichita, leaving behind significant snow.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Wednesday’s mild weather brought winds and warmth, expect change at midnight. Storm Team 12 is predicting 6 to 9 inches of snow for Wichita and the surrounding area, along and west of the Kansas Turnpike.

The precipitation timeline starts with rain around 9 or 10 p.m., sleet between midnight and 4 a.m., and then the changeover to heavy snow around 6 a.m. which could significantly impact your commute into work and school. While a blizzard warning is unlikely, near blizzard-like conditions and blowing snow could lead to difficult driving conditions.

The City of Wichita has said its crews won’t treat the roads ahead of the storm due to rain washing away the solution. If you have to get out Thursday morning, be sure to give yourself extra time as roads will be slick. Storm Team 12 says temperatures will dip below freezing around midnight creating a layer of ice underneath the accumulating snow. The storm will move through the area quickly and begin to taper off mid-day.

Be sure to stay ahead of the weather with the following links.

