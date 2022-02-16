Weather Alert: Accumulating snow, wind combine for winter storm in southern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will bring some heavy snow to south-central and eastern Kansas. The storm will begin as some light rain late in the evening and then change to sleet after midnight (for south-central and southeast Kansas). Farther west, it will be all snow.

The change to all snow in south-central Kansas will happen around 4 a.m. Thursday and then the heavy snow will continue through mid-morning. Wichita Public Schools has already called off school for Thursday in anticipation of messy weather during the morning commute.

The snow should taper off from west to east late in the morning, and once Thursday afternoon rolls around, clouds begin to clear. Gusty winds from the north will also be going down late in the day.

We have increased our snow forecast for south central and eastern Kansas. Posted by Ross Janssen on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Look for warmer weather to return Friday with a sunny sky. Highs will be in the 40s over the snow cover, but central and western Kansas should see a return to 50s.

It will get even warmer over the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Another storm may be on the way next week, but right now it’s too early to speculate on accumulations of snow. Temperatures will turn much colder after Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain changes to sleet, then snow after 4am. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: AM heavy snow (6-9″), then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 29.

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Light winds. Low: 10.

Fri: High: 42 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 28 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 39 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 23 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Wed: High: 30 Low: 13 Mostly cloudy.

