Where’s Shane? At the 68th Home Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It won’t be cold forever, and the time is coming for when we can do a little work on our homes!

Today we’re out at the Wichita Area Builders Association Home Show!

We’ll get a look at all the latest materials and options for homeowners that are looking to spruce up their homes! If you want more information on what you can see at the Home Show, visit -- wabahome.com/home-show.

The WABA Home Show creates a space where homeowners find all of the latest and greatest products and services to turn their house into a home they love.

