Advertisement

Where’s Shane? At the 68th Home Show

The WABA Professional Women in Building Council is sponsoring a fundraiser for CASA of Sedgwick County by auctioning off Back-Yard Playhouses.
By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It won’t be cold forever, and the time is coming for when we can do a little work on our homes!

Today we’re out at the Wichita Area Builders Association Home Show!

We’ll get a look at all the latest materials and options for homeowners that are looking to spruce up their homes! If you want more information on what you can see at the Home Show, visit -- wabahome.com/home-show.

The WABA Home Show creates a space where homeowners find all of the latest and greatest products and services to turn their house into a home they love.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas
Butler County crews said a grass fire earlier in the season helped crews put out a fire that...
Firefighters contain Reno County grassfires, at least 2 homes damaged
Brandon Prouse Jr. was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a...
Man arrested for murder in shooting that killed 2
Wichita police arrested Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Okla., over the weekend in connection with the...
Police: Wounded teen arrested in connection to 21st & Maize Road shooting
Warm today, but snow forecasted later this week
Weather Alert Day: Wildfire concerns ahead of midweek winter storm

Latest News

Garden City Police Vehicle
Police: 11-year-old disciplined Garden City school threat investigation
crime scene tape
Police find 6-year-old boy dead inside Kansas City home
Building You: Kansas Air National Guard provides cybersecurity training opportunities
Building You: Kansas Air National Guard provides cybersecurity training opportunities
Wichita Public Schools
Area districts join Wichita in canceling classes ahead of winter storm