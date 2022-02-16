Area districts join Wichita in canceling classes ahead of winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: More disricts across the Wichita area are following the state’s largest district (Wichita, USD 259) in canceling classes ahead of the winter storm anticipated to pick up overnight and dump up to six inches of snow in the area by Thursday afternoon. Among districts in Sedgwick and neighoring counties canceling in-person classes Thursday are Bluestem, South Barber, Maize, Conway Springs, Circle, Attica and Valley Center.

For Valley Center, high school students will still atend classes remotely. The school closings list on kwch.com, also includes Wichita Collegaite School, a private K-12 school in the city. Through the evening Wednesday into early Thursday morning, Eyewitness News expects most if not all of the distsricts in the Wichita area to either call off or delay in-person classes for Thursday. You can see if your child’s school still plans to meet here: https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings/.

The state’s largest school district made the call Wednesday afternoon to cancel classes Thursday, Feb. 17, ahead of a winter storm expected to make roads slick on the morning commute and to dump up to six inches of snow on Wichita.

Wichita Public Schools said non-attendance centers will also be closed and all after-school activities and practices are canceled for Thursday. The cancelation brings a five-day weekend for Wichita public school students with closings already set for Friday and next Monday, Feb. 21.

Wichita Public Schools said, “all work and in-service activities scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, are anticipated to proceed as scheduled.”

The distsrict said its employees expected to report to work Thursday include:

Select employees as designated by the superintendent. Those employees will be contacted directly.

Select School Service Center dispatch and road security.

Snow removal crew members, who will be notified by their supervisor.

In an email message announcing Thursday’s closing, USD 259 addressed a frequently asked questions about whether students will have to make up days with time already missed this school yar due to a previous snowstorm, broken water mains and, in several cases, COVID-related temporary shutdowns.

“The state sets a minimum number of required school hours per year (1,116 for K-11 and 1,086 for seniors). We know that our seniors will need to make up time, and each high school has already developed a plan to accomplish this work,” a Wichita school district spokesperson explained in the district’s email. “For all other schools, we will continue to carefully review what the impact of any future closures may have.”

