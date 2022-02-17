Crews respond to 2-alarm building fire in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire near Pawnee and Oliver.

According to tweets from the Wichita Fire Department, fire is visible from a single-story commercial building that’s boarded up in the 2600 block of S. Oliver.

Crews have gone defensive on the fire, meaning they have evacuated the building to fight the fire from outside.

Two-alarm building fire in the area of 2600 S Oliver. Fire visible from a boarded up commercial building. This is now a defensive fire. #ictfire #icttraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) February 17, 2022

