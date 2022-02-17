Advertisement

Crews respond to 2-alarm building fire in southeast Wichita

Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.
Firefighters respond to a reported fire along Route 75 in Wayne County.(Credit: MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire near Pawnee and Oliver.

According to tweets from the Wichita Fire Department, fire is visible from a single-story commercial building that’s boarded up in the 2600 block of S. Oliver.

Crews have gone defensive on the fire, meaning they have evacuated the building to fight the fire from outside.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
View of a snow drift from Thursday's winter storm in Wichita
LIVE UPDATES: Storm clears, crews focus on clearing roads
Heaviest snowfall likely in southeast Kansas.
Weather alert day: Wednesday night rain turns to potentially heavy snow
Snow will be heavy in south central Kansas
Weather Alert: Accumulating snow, wind combine for winter storm in southern Kansas
Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas

Latest News

Trooper vehicle struck by semi.
Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle struck by semi; no injuries
Snow and ice on a deck in Wichita.
Photos: Snowfall in south-central Kansas
Snowfall in the Wichita area
Winter Storm February 17, 2022
View of a snow drift from Thursday's winter storm in Wichita
LIVE UPDATES: Storm clears, crews focus on clearing roads