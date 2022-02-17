Feet from catastrophe: Work continues to keep Reno County grassfires contained

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - After fighting to contain large grassfires Tuesday afternoon through the night in Reno County, firefighters remained in the area east of Hutchinson Wednesday, continuing efforts to prevent more fires from flaring up.

Tuesday afternoon, the Linkland and Willison fires spread into a subdivision, forcing several people to evacuate and damaging a few homes. The fire danger remained high Wednesday as strong winds continued to gust in Reno County.

And while crews kept a close eye on areas that burned Tuesday, people in the impacted neighborhood along 30th Avenue, near Prairie Dunes Country Club were out Wednesday, assessing damage from the fires.

“It was so fast, it was just unbelievable,” said Don Macklin, among the Reno County homeowners who evacuated the neighborhood Tuesday.

On their doorstep, Macklin and his wife saw flames consuming their front yard. By the time they could call 911, they were already being evacuated. It’s a similar story for their neighbors as the fire moved in between their houses.

“I just hear my mom scream, ‘fire, fire,’ go get the baby,’” evacuated neighbor Katelynn Sanger said.

The chaos didn’t stop then. It wasn’t just humans evacuating the area.

“My mom was driving down 30th (Avenue) and all the deer were running. They ran straight into the side of her car, knocked her mirror off and everything,” Sanger said. “Like, half of her car is completely destroyed.”

The fire stopped feet away from Sanger’s home and only damaged the family’s fence. The Macklins did have some damage to the backside of their house.

Don Macklin said his family is lucky the damage was relatively minimal because it could’ve been catastrophic had the fire spread a few more feet.

