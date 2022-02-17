Advertisement

Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle struck by semi; no injuries

Trooper vehicle struck by semi.
Trooper vehicle struck by semi.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol shared in a social media post Thursday morning that one of its trooper’s vehicles was struck by a semi in hazardous road conditions.

The post did not indicate where the accident occurred, but the KHP told Eyewitness News it happened on eastbound I-70 at West Union, exit 347 in Shawnee County, shortly after 10 a.m. The trooper was not injured.

If you haven’t found a good reason to stay home yet, then this is it... The roads are treacherous. They’re icy and...

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday, February 17, 2022

The KHP advised drivers to “slow down, slow down more, and even more!”

