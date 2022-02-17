LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions, snowfall in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stay tuned to this page for updates on weather and road conditions in south-central Kansas. Eyewitness News reporters Hailey Tucker and Rami Dahdal are driving the streets of Wichita and surrounding communities providing live updates and reporting on what they see.

7:10 a.m. Snow seems to be lightening up, though snowfall is expected through the morning and possibly into the early afternoon. Roads appear to be slicker downtown as the KWCH Mobile Weather Lab travels near Douglas and Washington.

7:05 a.m. Scanner traffic: “Kellogg is a sheet of ice right now.”

7 a.m. While driving northbound on Hydraulic near Harry, Hailey Tucker reported seeing a car spin out in an intersection, though there was no accident. Roads remain slick and the KWCH Mobile Weather Lab is taking precautions, driving 20-30 mph even on the highway.

6:35 a.m. The Mobile Weather lab is at I-235 near Zoo Blvd., where on-off ramps are slick and snow packed. Snow is blowing sideways, and wind is hindering visibility. Our reporters still have not witnessed an accident or slide-off.

6:25 a.m. Hailey and Rami are at 21st and Maize, where they report heavier snow and slicker roads than on Wichita’s east side. Some of the conditions are due to the rain that fell overnight and froze onto the roads before snow packed on top of it.

Stay tuned to this page, Facebook Live and KWCH and KSCW for updates throughout the morning.

6:15 a.m. The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is in effect.

6:05 a.m. Hailey Tucker and Rami Dahdal are driving on I-235 near K-96 and report that road conditions aren’t too slick yet; they haven’t noticed any accidents or slide-offs so far. While driving about 30 mph, Hailey says their vehicle is being blown around by strong winds that are also blowing snow across the roadway.

If you’re headed out the door for work this morning, you’re going to want to give yourself some extra time.

We are starting to hear of at least one possible accident in Wichita via scanner traffic. We will keep you updated on conditions throughout the morning.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.